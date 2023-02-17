India, Russia finalise protocol on cooperation in civil aviation sector

and on Friday formalised a protocol on cooperation in the civil sector.

In a tweet, the civil ministry shared pictures of the meeting between the delegations from and as part of the ninth session of the India- Sub-Group on Cooperation in Civil .

"A delegation from Ministry of Civil Aviation lead by Secretary, CA met Russian delegation from Ministry of Transportation of the Russian Federation lead by Deputy Minister in Moscow on 17 February, 2023, and formalized a protocol on cooperation in the civil aviation sector," the ministry said.

It also retweeted a tweet by the Indian Embassy in Russia that said fruitful discussions were held in Moscow as part of the session and that the meeting was chaired by Rajiv Bansal & Russian Deputy Minister of Transport Igor Chalik.

Details about the protocol could not be immediately ascertained.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)