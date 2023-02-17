JUST IN
Mercury to rise 2-4 degrees over next 5-6 days; 35% rain deficit this year
Govt cuts reserve price of FCI wheat to Rs 2,150 per quintal for bulk users
Relocation of cheetah to India a measure of goodwill between BRICS partners
RBI issues draft norms for lending and borrowing of government securities
Uttarakhand govt approves relief package including rehabilitation policy
Adani crisis: BJP hits back at billionaire investor George Soros
'mPassport Police App' to fast track passport verification process
Court should check 'truthfulness' of Hindenburg report on Adani: Government
India now aid giver, lauded for relief operations worldwide: Anurag Thakur
TikTok plans 2 more European data centers amid data privacy concerns
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
RBI issues final guidelines on interest rate risk in banking book
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

India, Russia finalise protocol on cooperation in civil aviation sector

Details about the protocol could not be immediately ascertained

Topics
India | Russia | Aviation

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

civil aviation

India and Russia on Friday formalised a protocol on cooperation in the civil aviation sector.

In a tweet, the civil aviation ministry shared pictures of the meeting between the delegations from India and Russia as part of the ninth session of the India-Russia Sub-Group on Cooperation in Civil Aviation.

"A delegation from Ministry of Civil Aviation lead by Secretary, CA met Russian delegation from Ministry of Transportation of the Russian Federation lead by Deputy Minister in Moscow on 17 February, 2023, and formalized a protocol on cooperation in the civil aviation sector," the ministry said.

It also retweeted a tweet by the Indian Embassy in Russia that said fruitful discussions were held in Moscow as part of the session and that the meeting was chaired by Rajiv Bansal & Russian Deputy Minister of Transport Igor Chalik.

Details about the protocol could not be immediately ascertained.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on India

First Published: Fri, February 17 2023. 21:32 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU