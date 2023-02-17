JUST IN
RBI issues final guidelines on interest rate risk in banking book
Business Standard

Govt may bring 151 technical textile items under quality control order

The move assumes significance as India has heavy import dependence on machinery and specialty fibre for technical textiles

Topics
Textile companies | textile ministry

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A worker at the British India Corporation factory in Kanpur. The Department of Public Enterprises has floated a draft Cabinet note for closure of the company, along with National Textiles Corporation
Representative Image

The government is considering the inclusion of 151 technical textile items under the Quality Control Order, a move expected to curb substandard imports, an official said on Friday.

The move assumes significance as India has heavy import dependence on machinery and specialty fibre for technical textiles.

To deliberate upon the issue, stakeholder consultations will be held on February 28, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Textiles Rajeev Saxena said, adding that "151 items now we are considering to bring under quality control order".

However, he did not specify these identified items.

Technical Textiles can be described as textile materials and products used primarily for their technical performance and functional properties rather than their aesthetics or decorative characteristics.

They can be classified into industrial, functional, performance, engineering, invisible and hi-tech categories.

Of USD 260 billion market size globally, India's technical textiles contribution was USD 20.5 billion in 2020.

Domestic exports from the technical textiles segment stood at USD 2.8 billion in 2021 as compared to USD 126 billion worldwide.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on Textile companies

First Published: Fri, February 17 2023. 21:32 IST

