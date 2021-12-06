India, Russia ink four defence pacts; resolve to expand military ties

-
ALSO READ
India-Russia to ink pacts, discuss important issues during Putin's visit
India, US resolve to expand defence technology cooperation
US intelligence finds Russia planning military offensive against Ukraine
Gen Rawat, Austin discuss expanding cooperation with regional partners
India, Russia to ink number of pacts during Modi-Putin Summit on Monday
-
India and Russia on Monday inked an agreement for joint production of over six lakh AK-203 assault rifles at a manufacturing facility in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi besides firming up another pact on military cooperation for 10 years.
The rifles will be manufactured for the Indian armed forces at a cost of around Rs 5000 crore.
The agreements were signed at the 20th meeting of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military-Technical Cooperation (IRIGC-M&MTC).
The meeting, co-chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Russian counterpart Gen Sergey Shoigu, also discussed ways to further boost strategic cooperation including ramping up of joint production of military equipment.
The two sides also inked a pact on amending the agreement on cooperation in the field of manufacturing of the Kalashnikov series of small arms that was originally sealed in February 2019.
Another agreement was signed on the protocol of the 20th IRIGC-M&MTC, officials said.
The most important of the four agreements was the pact on manufacturing of 6,01,427 AK-203 assault rifles (7.63X39mm) through an Indo-Russia Rifles Private Limited (IRPL).
The 10 year pact on military cooperation is a renewal of an existing framework.
In his opening remarks at the meeting, Singh termed Russia as India's long-standing special and privileged strategic partner, and said that the relations were "time-tested" and based on common interests in multilateralism, global peace and prosperity, mutual understanding and trust.
He appreciated Russia's strong support for India and stressed that the close cooperation is not targeted against another country.
Singh expressed hope that the cooperation will bring peace, prosperity and stability in the region, adding the defence cooperation was one of the most important pillars of the India-Russia partnership.
"India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military-Technical Cooperation is a well-established mechanism since last two decades," he said.
Singh said the summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi later in the day reconfirms the depth and critical importance of special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia in the emerging geopolitical circumstances.
He described the first-ever India-Russia '2+2' ministerial dialogue as a special initiative taken by the leaders of the two countries, signalling the higher relevance of the ties.
Shoigu and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived here on Sunday night to hold the inaugural '2+2' dialogue with their Indian counterparts.
The two Russian ministers will join President Putin later in the day in his summit talks with Prime Minister Modi.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU