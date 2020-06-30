India's Covid-19 tally climbs to 566,840, TN surpasses Delhi in case count

With18,522people testing positive for in a single day, India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 5,66,840 on Tuesday while thedeath toll rose to 16,893with 418 new fatalities,according to the Union Health Ministry data.

Recording nearly 4,000 cases in the last 24 hours, has surpassed to regain thesecond spot among the list of worst-hit states by the pandemic, while Karnataka also recorded more than 1,100 overtaking Haryana and Andhra Pradesh.

Maharashtra remained the highest contributor to the single day rise, registering over 5,200 infections. saw an increase of 2,084 cases.

The number of active cases stands at 2,15,125, while 3,34,821 people have recovered, and one patient has migrated, according to the updated data at 8 am.

"Thus, around 59.07 per cent of patients have recovered so far," an official said.

The total number of confirmed cases includes foreigners.

This is the seventh consecutive day that infections have increased by more than 15,000. The country has seen a surge of 3,76,305 infections from June 1 till date.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 86,08,654 samples have been tested up to June 29 with 2,10,292 samples been tested on Monday.

Of the 418 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 181 are from Maharashtra, 62 from Tamil Nadu, 57 from Delhi, 19 each from Gujarat and Karnataka, 14 from West Bengal, 12 from Uttar Pradesh, 11 from Andhra Pradesh, nine from Haryana, seven from Madhya Pradesh, six each from Rajasthan and Telangana, five from Punjab, three from Jharkhand, two each from Bihar and Odisha and one each from Assam, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand.

Of the total 16,893 deaths reported so far, Maharashtraaccountedfor the highest 7,610 fatalities followed by with 2,680 deaths, Gujarat with 1,827, with 1,141, Uttar Pradesh with 672, West Bengal with 653, Madhya Pradesh with 564, Rajasthan with 405 and Telangana with 253 deaths.

The COVID-19 death toll reached 232 in Haryana, 226 in Karnataka, 180 in Andhra Pradesh, 138 in Punjab, 95 in Jammu and Kashmir, 62 in Bihar, 39 in Uttarakhand, 23 in Odisha and 22 in Kerala.

Jharkhand has registered 15 deaths, Chhattisgarh 13, Assam 11, Puducherry 10,Himachal Pradesh nine, Chandigarh six, Goa three and Meghalaya, Tripura, Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh have reported one fatality each, according to the Health Ministry.

More than 70 per cent deaths took place due to comorbidities, it said.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases at 1,69,883, followed by at 86,224, Delhi at 85,161, Gujarat at 31,938, Uttar Pradesh at 22,828, West Bengal at 17,907 and Rajasthan at 17,660, according to the ministry data.

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 15,394 in Telangana,14,295 in Karnataka, 14,210 in Haryana, 13,891 in Andhra Pradesh, and 13,370 in Madhya Pradesh.

It has risen to 9,640 in Bihar, 7,752 in Assam, 7,237 in Jammu and Kashmir and 6,859 in Odisha. Punjab has reported 5,418 novel coronavirus infections so far, while Kerala has 4,189 cases.

A total of 2,831 people have been infected by the virus in Uttarakhand, 2,761 in Chhattisgarh, 2,426 in Jharkhand, 1,380 in Tripura, 1,227 in Manipur, 1,198 in Goa, 964 in Ladakh and 942 in Himachal Pradesh. Puducherry has recorded 619 COVID-19 cases, Chandigarh 435, Nagaland 434 and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu together have reported 203 COVID-19 cases.

Arunachal Pradesh reported 187 cases, Mizoram has 148 cases, Andaman and Nicobar Islands has 90, Sikkim has registered 88 infections so far, while Meghalaya has recorded 47 cases.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR," the ministry said, adding that 7,004 cases are being reassigned to states.

State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation, it added.

