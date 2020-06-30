Yogi govt deferring Covid-19 tests; difficult to assess situation: Akhilesh

-
The Uttar Pradesh government is avoiding COVID tests, making it difficult to assess the current situation in the state, Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav claimed on Tuesday.
As a result of this, it is also difficult to assess when the disease will reach its peak in Uttar Pradesh, he said on Twitter.
"Uttar Pradesh is suffering from a law and order problem besides coronavirus. As corona tests are being deferred, the exact situation is unknown, and it is difficult to assess when the disease will reach its peak," Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.
"The government should disclose how it will prepare to fight the disease when it peaks," he added.
The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh has reached 672 with 12 more fatalities reported on Monday.
The total number of cases in the state stands at 22,828.
