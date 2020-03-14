JUST IN
Coronavirus: Spain cases up by 1,500 in a day; govt may declare emergency

The country was expected to declare a state of emergency on Saturday

AFP | PTI  |  Madrid 

coronavirus

Spain confirmed more than 1,500 new cases of coronavirus between Friday and Saturday raising its total to 5,753 cases, the second-highest number in Europe after Italy.

The country was expected to declare a state of emergency on Saturday to try to mobilise resources to combat the virus, which has so far killed 136 people in Spain.

First Published: Sat, March 14 2020. 18:00 IST

