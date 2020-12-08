India's Covid-19 tally hits 9.7-million mark as it reports 26,567 new cases

With 26,567 new infections and 385 deaths in the past 24 hours, India's overall tally stood at 97,03,770 on Tuesday, while the death toll touched 1,40,958, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

This is the lowest spike witnessed in recent months.

Till now 91,78,946 have recovered, while there are 3,83,866 active cases.

The recovery rate stands at 94.59 per cent, and the fatality rate is 1.45 as per cent.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state with 18,55,341 cases till date. Over 70 per cent of the daily new cases were reported by 10 states and UT -- Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Haryana, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh.

The national capital reported 1,674 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday besides reporting 3,818 recoveries and 63 deaths in the last 24 hours, the data released by Delhi government showed.

Delhi last reported such numbers in mid-June when the daily cases oscillated between 1,500 and 2,000.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate in the national capital has dipped further to 3.15 per cent after 53,207 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The overall number of global cases has topped 67.5 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 1.54 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Tuesday, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 67,535,605 and 1,543,237, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 14,933,847 and 283,631, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases.

--IANS

aks/pgh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)