India's Covid-19 tally hits 9.7-million mark as it reports 26,567 new cases

-
ALSO READ
UK coronavirus update: 23,056 fresh Covid-19 cases, 280 fatalities
Telangana registers 1,504 fresh coronavirus cases, 5 more fatalities
Uttarakhand reports 498 more coronavirus cases; tally to 65,036
Telangana reports 1,536 new coronavirus cases, 3 fresh fatalities
Karnataka coronavirus update: Covid-19 case tally crosses 500,000-mark
-
With 26,567 new coronavirus infections and 385 deaths in the past 24 hours, India's overall tally stood at 97,03,770 on Tuesday, while the death toll touched 1,40,958, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.
This is the lowest spike witnessed in recent months.
Till now 91,78,946 have recovered, while there are 3,83,866 active cases.
The recovery rate stands at 94.59 per cent, and the fatality rate is 1.45 as per cent.
Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state with 18,55,341 cases till date. Over 70 per cent of the daily new cases were reported by 10 states and UT -- Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Haryana, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh.
The national capital reported 1,674 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday besides reporting 3,818 recoveries and 63 deaths in the last 24 hours, the data released by Delhi government showed.
Delhi last reported such numbers in mid-June when the daily cases oscillated between 1,500 and 2,000.
Meanwhile, the positivity rate in the national capital has dipped further to 3.15 per cent after 53,207 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 67.5 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 1.54 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update on Tuesday, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 67,535,605 and 1,543,237, respectively.
The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 14,933,847 and 283,631, respectively, according to the CSSE.
India comes in second place in terms of cases.
--IANS
aks/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU