NCW received nearly 31,000 complaints of crimes against women in 2022
Business Standard

4 injured in fire after blast in Nashik chemical firm, rescue operation on

At least four people were injured in a fire which broke out after a blast in a boiler at a chemical company in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Sunday, a police official said

Topics
Nashik | Fire accident | Death toll

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Fire
Representative image

At least four people were injured in a fire which broke out after a blast in a boiler at a chemical company in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Sunday, a police official said.

The incident took place at around 11.30 am in the unit located in Igatpuri when some workers were in the premises, he said.

Fire brigade and police personnel rushed to the spot.

Firefighting as well as search and rescue operations were underway at the site, the official said.

At least four people were injured and they were rushed to hospital, the official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, January 01 2023. 16:24 IST

