4 injured in fire after blast in Nashik chemical firm, rescue operation on

At least four people were injured in a fire which broke out after a blast in a boiler at a chemical company in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Sunday, a police official said.
The incident took place at around 11.30 am in the unit located in Igatpuri when some workers were in the premises, he said.
Fire brigade and police personnel rushed to the spot.
Firefighting as well as search and rescue operations were underway at the site, the official said.
At least four people were injured and they were rushed to hospital, the official said.
First Published: Sun, January 01 2023. 16:24 IST
