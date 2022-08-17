JUST IN
Welfare schemes secure economic justice: DMK to SC on 'freebies' remark
PM Modi, France's Macron discuss geopolitical challenges, nuclear energy
Can't deny maternity leave even if availed of earlier for adopted kids: SC
Caste system remains greatest enemy, says Meira Kumar on Rajasthan incident
Alert in parts of Jamshedpur as Subarnarekha river water level rises
'Same cable helps': Common charger for all mobile devices on cards
Centre unveils platform for better industry and R&D collaboration
PM Modi speaks to Macron; discusses France wildfires, bilateral issues
China not allowed to use Hambantota Port for military purposes: Lanka Prez
India loses U17 World Cup rights on Fifa ban; SC to hear govt's plea today
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
TMS Ep239: PSU hiring, freebies, Jhunjhunwala-owned stocks, ADR vs GDR
Business Standard

India's IT Secy appointed to high-level UN panel on internet governance

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appointed India's Electronics and Information Technology Secretary Alkesh Kumar Sharma to a panel of eminent experts on internet governance

Topics
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres | Internet

IANS  |  United Nations 

Electronics and Information Technology Secretary Alkesh Kumar Sharma
Electronics and Information Technology Secretary Alkesh Kumar Sharma (Photo: PiB)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday appointed India's Electronics and Information Technology Secretary Alkesh Kumar Sharma to a panel of eminent experts on internet governance.

Internet pioneer Vint Cerf and Nobel Prize-winning journalist Maria Reesa were also appointed to the 10-member Internet Governance Forum (IGF) Leadership Panel, Guterres's spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

In addition, Guterres' envoy on technology, Amandeep Singh Gill, will also be on the panel.

The panel was set up under the mandate of the IGF and the recommendations in Guterres's Roadmap for Digital Cooperation.

The panel's role is to deal with "strategic and urgent issues" of the Internet and provide strategic advice to the IGF.

Sharma is an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from the Kerala cadre.

A former secretary in the Cabinet secretariat, he has also worked with the UN Development Programme as the national project director for Urban Development and Poverty Alleviation.

A former diplomat, Gill had been India's permanent representative to the UN Conference on Disarmament and was the chief executive officer of the International Digital Health and Artificial Intelligence Research Collaborative (I-DAIR).

Cerf is sometimes called "the father of the internet" for being one of the developers of the internet's architecture and the TCP/IP, which are the standards that enable devices and programmes to communicate over digital networks.

Reesa, a Filipino-American journalist who had been arrested in her home country Philippines, received the Nobel Prize in recognition of her "efforts to safeguard freedom of expression".

(Arul Louis can be contacted at aru.l@ians.in and followed at @arulouis)

--IANS

al/arm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

First Published: Wed, August 17 2022. 08:12 IST

`
.