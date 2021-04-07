India's Shilpa Medicare can make 100-200 million doses of Covid-19 shot

-
ALSO READ
Cineworld's US theatres to lift curtains in time for 'Godzilla vs. Kong'
Dixon, Bharti Enterprises to form JV for manufacturing telecom products
Bonds on watch
Focus Financial Partners launches Beryllus Capital in JV with Hinduja Group
Sachin Waze drove car that followed explosives-laden SUV: Report
-
By Sachin Ravikumar
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian drugmaker Shilpa Medicare Ltd has the production capacity to make 100-200 million doses of a recombinant vaccine for COVID-19, a company executive told Reuters on Wednesday.
The company's shares jumped as much as 9.2% on India's National Stock Exchange following the news.
(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU