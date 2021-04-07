India's Shilpa Medicare can make 100-200 million doses of Covid-19 shot

By Sachin Ravikumar

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian drugmaker Ltd has the production capacity to make 100-200 million doses of a recombinant vaccine for COVID-19, a company executive told Reuters on Wednesday.

The company's shares jumped as much as 9.2% on India's National Stock Exchange following the news.

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)