Wearing of mask mandatory even while driving alone: Delhi High Court

-
ALSO READ
Selection to civil services can't be whimsical, norms to be followed: HC
Delhi High Court slams AAP govt over fund scarcity in district courts
Notify health policy for rare diseases by March 31: Delhi HC to Centre
Delhi: Panel suggests final extension in interim bail of 3,337 undertrials
It's 'third wave' in Delhi, but do not panic: CM Kejriwal on Covid surge
-
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday held that wearing of a mask while drivingalone in a private vehicle was mandatory during COVID-19, noting that the face covering is like a 'suraksha kavach' amid the pandemic.
Justice Prathiba M Singh also refused to interfere with the Delhi government's decision to impose challans for not wearing a mask while driving a private vehicle alone and dismissed the pleas challenging the same.
The court said the mask was like a 'suraksha kavach' (protective shield) during the prevailing pandemic.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU