Covid-19: Single-day cases breach lakh mark for second time in three days

The number of new cases in India hit a record daily high since the outbreak of the pandemic with over 1.15 lakh new infections being reported in a span of 24 hours, pushing the nationwide COVID-19 tally to1,28,01,785, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The single-day rise in cases breached the 1-lakh mark for the second time in three days.

A total of 1,15,736 infections were reported in a day, while thedeath toll increased to 1,66,177with 630 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Registering a steady increase for the 28th day in row, the active cases have increased to8,43,473comprising 6.59per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 92.11 per cent, the data stated.

The active caseload was at its lowest at1, 35,926 on February 12 comprising1.25 per cent of the total infections.

Thenumber of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,17,92,135, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.30 per cent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakhonAugust 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and50 lakh onSeptember 16.It went past60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh onOctober 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh onNovember 20 andsurpassed theone-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 25,14, 39,598 samples have been tested up toApril 6with12,08, 339samples being tested on Tuesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)