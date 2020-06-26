JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Petrol crosses Rs 80 mark in 20th hike, diesel jumps to Rs 80.19 a litre
Business Standard

India sees highest daily jump of 17,296 Covid cases; recovery rate at 58%

The number of active cases stands at 1,89,463 while 2,85,636 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, according to the updated figures

Topics
Coronavirus | India | recovery

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Coronavirus, child, testing
A child being screened as migrants from Chhattisgarh gather for registration and medical certificates to return to their native places, during the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown, in Jammu

The highest single-day surge of Covid-19 cases crossed the 17,000 mark on Friday, pushing India's tally to 4,90,401, while the death toll climbed to 15,301 with 407 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

Updated at 8 am, the data showed the daily Covid-19 cases increased by the highest-ever 17,296 infections.

The number of active cases stands at 1,89,463 while 2,85,636 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, according to the updated figures.

"Thus, around 58.24 per cent patients have recovered so far," an official said.
 

The total number of confirmed cases also include foreigners.

Of the 407 new deaths reported till Friday morning,192 were in Maharashtra, 64 in Delhi, 45 in Tamil Nadu, 18 in Gujarat, 15 each in West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh, 12 in Andhra Pradesh, 10 in Haryana, eight in Madhya Pradesh, seven in Punjab, six in Karnataka, five in Telangana, four in Rajasthan and two in Jammu and Kashmir.

Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand have reported one Covid-19 fatality each in the last 24 hours.
First Published: Fri, June 26 2020. 10:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU