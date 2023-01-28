JUST IN
1 of 3 pilots killed in Morena air crash; inquiry ordered, says IAF
India sees single-day rise of 93 Covid cases; active tally down to 1,842

India saw a single day rise of 93 coronavirus infections, while the active cases have declined to 1,842, according to Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The total tally of Covid cases is 4.46 crore (4,46,82,530) and the death toll stands at 5,30,739, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity has been recorded at 0.07 per cent while the weekly positivity is 0.08 per cent, it stated.

The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national recovery rate has increased to 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

There has been a decrease of 54 cases in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours, the data stated.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,41,49,949, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent, the ministry said.

According to its website, 220.38 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered, so far, under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

The country crossed four crore cases on January 25 last year.

First Published: Sat, January 28 2023. 14:55 IST

