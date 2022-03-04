India sends second shipment of wheat to Afghanistan via Pakistan

-
ALSO READ
India sends 2,500 tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan via Pakistan land route
US lawmakers seek litigation at WTO against India on wheat subsidy
New Zealand cricket team cancels Pakistan tour amid security concerns
India's wheat exports likely to surge amid Black Sea supply uncertainty
Govt plans to procure record 44.4 mn tonnes wheat from farmers next year
-
India on Thursday sent the second shipment of 2,000 metric tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan via Pakistani land route as part of its humanitarian aid to Afghan people who have been reeling under food shortage.
India despatched the first consignment of 2,500 metric tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan through Pakistani on February 22 and it reached the Afghan city of Jalalabad on February 26. Fifty trucks carried the consignment.
"Second convoy of India's humanitarian assistance carrying 2000 MTs of wheat left Attari, Amritsar today for Jalalabad, Afghanistan," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.
"This is part of India's commitment of 50,000 MTs of wheat for the Afghan people and will be distributed by @WFP_Afghanistan," he added.
India had sent a proposal to Pakistan on October 7 seeking the transit facility to send 50,000 tonnes of wheat to the people of Afghanistan via Pakistan and it received a positive response from Islamabad on November 24.
Following the Pakistani response, both sides were in touch to finalise the modalities for the transportation of the shipments.
Each of the bags was stamped with the text: "Gift from the people of India to the people of Afghanistan" in English, Pashto and Dari.
On February 12, the Indian government had signed a memorandum of understanding with the World Food Programme for the distribution of wheat within Afghanistan.
India has already supplied 500,000 doses of Covaxin vaccines and 13 tonnes of essential lifesaving medicines to Afghanistan.
India has been pitching for providing unimpeded humanitarian aid to Afghanistan to address the unfolding humanitarian crisis in the country.
India has not recognised the new regime in Afghanistan and has been pitching for the formation of a truly inclusive government in Kabul besides insisting that Afghan soil must not be used for any terrorist activities against any country.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU