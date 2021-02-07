India set to fulfil world's 70% Covid-19 vaccine needs: Amit Shah

-
ALSO READ
Participation of private sector needed to speed up development in NE: Shah
Amit Shah to hold BJP organisational meetings during two-day Bengal visit
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to Gujarat CM on heavy rains, assures help
PM Modi persuaded people to fight against coronavirus: Amit Shah
Take action against Sudarshan TV, former civil servants urge Amit Shah
-
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on
Sunday said India is set to fulfil 70 per cent of the world's coronavirus vaccine needs and two vaccines are currently being exported to 14 countries.
He said the Modi government has worked to upgrade the health infrastructure in the country in the last six-and-a- half years.
Speaking at the inauguration of a private medical college, Shah also said that 55 lakh people in the country have been given COVID-19 vaccine in the last 21 days and the Centre is working to expedite vaccination process.
"India is set to fulfil 70 per cent of the world's coronavirus vaccine needs. Two vaccines are being exported to 14 countries," he said.
According to him, four more vaccines are in the pipeline.
India's line of treatment during the pandemic is being followed by 170-odd countries in the world, he said.
"The big difference in the fight against COVID-19 was that in India, the central government, the state governments, doctors, health workers and 130 crore people together handled the situation unlike other countries," Shah said.
"Our (COVID-19) death rate is low and our recovery rate is the best," he said, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepared the country to handle the situation.
"Through Janata Curfew, he prepared people for the lockdown," Shah said.
During the pandemic, the health infrastructure was improved at a rocket-speed, the minister said.
"World's largest vaccination programme was launched in India. Two vaccines have been rolled out and four more are in the pipeline," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU