Amit Shah to hold BJP organisational meetings during two-day Bengal visit

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi persuaded people to fight against coronavirus: Amit Shah
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to Gujarat CM on heavy rains, assures help
India putting up well-planned fight against coronavirus: Amit Shah
Amit Shah distributes 200 electric potter wheels to 200 families in Gujarat
Those opposing farm Bills against prosperity of farmers: Amit Shah
-
Union Home Minister Amit Shah
will hold organisational meetings with BJP activists in Bankura and Kolkata during his two-day visit to West Bengal from November 5, a senior party leader said on Saturday.
A preparatory meeting was organised by the state BJP in the evening, party sources said.
"Amit Shah Ji will arrive at Andal airport in Paschim Barddhaman district on the night of November 4. He will visit Bankura the next day and hold an organisational meeting with BJP leaders of the two Medinipur districts, Birbhum, Purulia and Bankura.
"He will visit Kolkata on November 6 and hold a meeting with the state leaders," West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said.
There is a proposal of Shah holding a press conference in Kolkata but nothing has been finalised yet, party sources said.
Asked whether Shah's visit is purely organisational or he will look into the allegations of worsening law and order situation in West Bengal, state BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu said they will take up the matter of political killings with him.
"It was during Amit Shah Ji's tenure as the BJP chief that we have tasted so much success in West Bengal. He is now the Union home minister. Every day, our party workers are getting killed. We will take up the matter of political killings with him," Basu said.
Shah, along with BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, vice-president Mukul Roy and state chief Dilip Ghosh, will interact with booth and district-level leaders, sources said.
This will be Shah's first visit to the state since the COVID-19 outbreak. He had visited the state on March 1.
The home minister's visit next week assumes significance with Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar criticising the "worsening" law and order situation in the state.
State BJP leaders have also been demanding the imposition of President's Rule, citing "breakdown of the rule of law".
Dhankhar had on Thursday met Shah in New Delhi and discussed the "state of affairs" in West Bengal.
Shah's visit comes just days after the party's state unit witnessed a major organisational change, as general secretary (organisation) Subrata Chattopadhyay was removed and his deputy Amitava Chakraborty was elevated to the post by the central leadership.
After having a limited presence in the politically polarised state for decades, the BJP emerged as the main rival of the ruling Trinamool Congress, winning 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal in the 2019 general election.
With the BJP's strength increasing manifold in the state in the last few years, where it has never been in power, party leaders have exuded confidence that the party will end Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's 10-year rule in the assembly elections.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU