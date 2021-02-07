Delhi records 119 new coronavirus cases; positivity rate at 0.22%

-
ALSO READ
Mexico coroanvirus update: 3,763 more Covid cases, 205 deaths reported
Covid-19: 76% new cases, 86% fatality reported from 10 states in 24 hrs
100% surge in coronavirus recovery rate in last 29 days: Health Ministry
Covid-19: 1,000 ICU beds available in Delhi hospitals, says Satyendar Jain
Covid-19: 30% patients in Delhi hospitals from other states, says Jain
-
Delhi recorded 119 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and a positivity rate of 0.22 per cent while the death toll rose to 10,879with two more fatalities, authorities said.
The national capital had recorded 96 coronavirus cases on January 27, the lowest in over nine months, and it was the first time that the daily count of new incidences had stood below the 100-mark in that month.
Also, on Friday, the fatality count was two, same as on February 2, which was the lowest in the last 10 months.
These 119 new cases came out of the 54,247 tests conducted the previous day. The positivity rate stood at 0.22 per cent, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.
The total number of tests conducted the previous day, included 34,102 RT-PCR tests and 20,145 rapid antigen tests, the bulletin said.
The infection tally in the city rose to 6,36,035 and the death toll mounted to 10,879 with two new fatalities, authorities said.
The tally of active cases on Sunday dropped to 1,112 from 1,174 the previous day, according to the bulletin.
On February 1, the city had recorded three COVID-19 deaths, which Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had termed the "lowest in the last 10 months".
On February 2, the count had dropped to two, making it the lowest figures in the last 10 months. On February 3 and 4, the figures were six and seven respectively.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU