Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to Gujarat CM on heavy rains, assures help

Union Home Minister on Friday said he spoke to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and took stock of the situation arising out of and waterlogging in the state.

He said 14 teams of the Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been kept on alert in the state and more will be sent if needed.

"I have talked to state Chief Minister @vijayrupanibjp ji and the chief secretary about the excessive waterlogging caused by in some districts of and ensured all possible help from the Centre," the Union minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

He further said, "14 teams of NDRF have been kept on alert in the state and if necessary, more teams will also be sent immediately."



Heavy rainfall inundated several parts of on Friday. The rain is likely to continue for the next few days, according to the regional weather forecasting centre.

At least 225 roads, including 12 state highways, were closed following a heavy spell of rains in many parts of the state over the last two days, the Gujarat government said in a statement.

