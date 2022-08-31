India showing intent as problem solver: Environment minister at G20 meet

-
ALSO READ
Bhupender Yadav meets Brazilian counterpart on sidelines of Stockholm+50
India has diligently worked to achieve 2015 green targets: Bhupender Yadav
Kerala Forest Minister to meet Union Minister over ESZ issue, seeks support
2024 polls: BJP plans to expand base among Yadavs, Pasmanda Muslims
Labour codes' implementation at appropriate time: Bhupender Yadav
-
Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Wednesday said India is showing intent as a problem solver despite not being a traditional contributor to global emissions.
Addressing the opening ceremony of the G20 environmental and climate ministerial meeting in Bali, Indonesia, he also said the current pace and scale of climate finance from developed countries is not matching the global aspiration to combat climate change.
"While India has not been a traditional contributor to global emissions, we are showing the intent in our actions to be a problem solver," he said.
Yadav said the maximum impact of the climate crisis is being borne by the poorest countries and most vulnerable communities, which have contributed the least to the climate crisis and lack the technology and capacity and finance required to significantly alter the status quo.
"However, the promise of climate finance remains a mirage. An added problem is the clubbing of development finance with climate finance," he said.
"In 2019, 70 percent of public climate finance was given out as loans instead of grants. In 2019-20, only six per cent of climate finance was in grants. This is pushing developing countries into more debt," the minister said.
"There is an urgent need to mobilise resources to stimulate the economy in a manner that makes it more resilient and sustainable. But the current pace and scale of climate finance from developed countries is not matching the global aspiration to combat climate change," Yadav said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Wed, August 31 2022. 10:09 IST