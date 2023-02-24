JUST IN
India can help shape outcomes expected at COP28: UNFCCC executive secy
Victim has fundamental right to fair investigation and trial, says SC
Punjab has best ecosystem for IT and startup sector: Minister Meet Hayer
Make all arrangements for Amarnath yatra before mid June: J-K Chief Secy
Another historic turn: Countdown to a mall with Chowk written all over it
Common man bogged down by corruption in India, need accountability: SC
ISRO receives test crew module for human space mission Gaganyaan
Over 31,179 fake customer care numbers duping Indian consumers: Report
Emergency landing Air India Express plane, 4th safety incident in a month
Unemployment rate at 5-year low of 4.1% in 2021-22, shows PLFS data
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
India can help shape outcomes expected at COP28: UNFCCC executive secy
icon-arrow-left
Examination help centres to be set up for CUET-UG aspirants, says UGC
Business Standard

India slips to 43rd rank in US intellectual property rights index

India has slipped to the 43rd spot in the US Chamber of Commerce's latest International Intellectual Property Rights index

Topics
USA | IPR

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Intellectual property image via Shutterstock.
Representative Image

India has slipped to the 43rd spot in the US Chamber of Commerce's latest International Intellectual Property Rights index.

India is ranked 43rd out of 55 countries for 2022. It was ranked 40th in the index in 2021.

The index was launched by the US Chamber of Commerce's Global Innovation Policy Centre and is closely monitored by the Indian government.

The index has said in its finding that a torrent of proposals - both domestic and international - are threatening to erode intellectual property (IP) rights.

The annual international IP index evaluates the protection of IP rights in 55 of the world's leading economies, together representing approximately 90 per cent of global GDP.

The report covers everything from patent and copyright laws to the ability to monetise IP assets and the ratification of international agreements.

By analysing the IP landscape in global markets, the index aims to help nations navigate toward a brighter economic future marked by greater innovation, creativity, and competitiveness.

"As India's size and economic influence grows on the world stage, India is ripe to become a leader for emerging markets seeking to transform their economy through IP-driven innovation," said Patrick Kilbride, senior vice president of the US Chamber of Commerce's Global Innovation Policy Center, which publishes the annual report.

"India has taken steps to improve enforcement against copyright-infringing content and provides a best-in-class framework to promote better understanding and utilization of IP assets. However, address long-standing gaps in its IP framework will be critical to India's ability to creating a new model for the region and India's continued economic growth," Kilbride said.

--IANS

ans/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on USA

First Published: Fri, February 24 2023. 22:28 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU