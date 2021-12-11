India successfully flight tests indigenous Stand-Off Anti-Tank Missile

-
-
India on Saturday successfully flight tested the indigenously designed and developed helicopter launched Stand-Off Anti-Tank (SANT) missile from Pokhran ranges, an official said.
The flight test was jointly carried out by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), and Indian Air Force (IAF).
The flight-test was successful in meeting all its mission objectives. The release mechanism, advanced guidance and tracking algorithms, all avionics with integrated software, performed satisfactorily and tracking systems monitored all mission events, a government release said.
The SANT missile is equipped with a state-of-the-art millimetre wave (MMW) seeker which provides high precision strike capability from a safe distance. The weapon can neutralise targets in a range up to 10 km.
The SANT missile has been designed and developed by Research Centre Imarat in Hyderabad, in coordination with other DRDO labs and participation from industries.
This is the third in the series of indigenous stand-off weapons to be tested in recent times after long range bomb and smart anti airfield weapon for strengthening the arsenal of IAF.
The indigenous development of various configurations for different applications with advanced technologies is a firm march towards 'Aatmanirbharta' in defence.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated the team associated with the mission, the release said.
Chairman DRDO G. Satheesh Reddy said the successful flight test of SANT missile would further bolster the indigenous defence capabilities.
