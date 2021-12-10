US delivered 30 Javelin anti-tank missile systems to Ukraine in October

-
-
The United States delivered 30 Javelin anti-tank missile systems and 180 missiles for them to Ukraine in October, Department of Defense spokesman Lt. Col. Anton Semelroth said.
"The $60 million Presidential Drawdown package previously announced on Sept. 1 included 30 Javelin Command Launch Units and 180 missiles. The Javelins were delivered to Ukraine on Oct. 23," Semelroth said at a press briefing on late Thursday.
"The United States has committed more than $450 million in security assistance to Ukraine in 2021, and this is part of our ongoing commitment to supporting Ukraine's ability to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity," he added.
