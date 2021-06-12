JUST IN
ENG vs NZ 2nd Test LIVE SCORE: England eyes early wicket on Day 3

The visitors will resume from 229-3 in their first innings with Ross Taylor as only overnight batsman. Check England vs New Zealand live cricket score and scorecard here

England vs New Zealand | England cricket team | New Zealand cricket team

New Delhi 

The ENG vs NZ 2nd Test will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network. Sony TEN 1 HD/SD will live broadcast the matches with English commentary till 9:15 pm IST.
New Zealand would be eyeing a big lead on Day 3 of second and last Test against England at Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham today. The hosts, on the other hand, would look to take quick wickets to loosen the Kiwis’ grip on the Edgbaston Test.
 
The visitors will resume from 229-3 in their first innings with Ross Taylor as only overnight batsman as Will Young’s dismissal brought end of the Day 2’s play.
 
 England vs New Zealand live telecast and streaming in India
 
ENG vs NZ live streaming for free
 
You can watch the live telecast of New Zealand vs England Test match on JIO TV.
 
