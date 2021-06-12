- GST Council meet underway, may consider duty cuts on medical supplies
- Covid-19: Did a delayed 2nd vax dose give delta variant evolutionary help?
- Diesel at Rs 100 mark in Rajasthan; Karnataka sees Rs 100/ltr petrol
- Chances of third wave quite real, Delhi govt preparing on war-footing: CM
- Shiromani Akali Dal, BSP form alliance for 2022 Punjab Assembly elections
ENG vs NZ 2nd Test LIVE SCORE: England eyes early wicket on Day 3
The visitors will resume from 229-3 in their first innings with Ross Taylor as only overnight batsman. Check England vs New Zealand live cricket score and scorecard here
Topics
England vs New Zealand | England cricket team | New Zealand cricket team
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
The ENG vs NZ 2nd Test will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network. Sony TEN 1 HD/SD will live broadcast the matches with English commentary till 9:15 pm IST.
IND vs NZ: All you need to know about WTC final here
The visitors will resume from 229-3 in their first innings with Ross Taylor as only overnight batsman as Will Young’s dismissal brought end of the Day 2’s play.
Check ENG vs NZ latest news updates here
England vs New Zealand live full scorecard
England vs New Zealand live telecast and streaming in India
The ENG vs NZ 2nd Test will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network. Sony TEN 1 HD/SD will live broadcast the matches with English commentary till 9:15 pm IST. The Live streaming of England vs New Zealand match will be available on Sony Liv app and website.
ENG vs NZ live streaming for free
You can watch the live telecast of New Zealand vs England Test match on JIO TV.
Stay tuned for England vs New Zealand live match updates…
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh