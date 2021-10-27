India successfully test-fires Agni-5 missile having range of 5,000 km

In a major boost to its military might, India on Wednesday successfully test-fired surface-to-surface that can strike targets at ranges up to 5,000 km with a very high degree of accuracy, officials said.

The test-firing was carried around 7:50 PM from APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha, they said.

"The successful test of is in line with India's stated policy to have credible minimum deterrence that underpins the commitment to 'No First Use'," the defence ministry said.

The successful test-firing of the missile came in the midst of a lingering border standoff with China in eastern Ladakh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)