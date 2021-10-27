India successfully test-fires Agni-5 missile having range of 5,000 km

-
ALSO READ
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu hails ex-prez Kalam's contribution to country
Pakistan-aimed Agni-P ballistic missile flight-tested successfully
Common High Court of J&K, Ladakh changed to 'High Court of J&K and Ladakh'
Working on plan to boost agri exports from Ladakh: Commerce Ministry
World's highest motorable road at 18,600 ft inaugurated in Ladakh
-
In a major boost to its military might, India on Wednesday successfully test-fired surface-to-surface ballistic missile Agni-5 that can strike targets at ranges up to 5,000 km with a very high degree of accuracy, officials said.
The test-firing was carried around 7:50 PM from APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha, they said.
"The successful test of Agni-5 is in line with India's stated policy to have credible minimum deterrence that underpins the commitment to 'No First Use'," the defence ministry said.
The successful test-firing of the missile came in the midst of a lingering border standoff with China in eastern Ladakh.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU