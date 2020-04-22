India to airlift 220 tonne medical cargo from China over next 3 days: Puri

JUST IN
India has been under a lockdown since March 25 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus

BS Web Team & PTI  |  New Delhi 

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri addresses a press conference in New Delhi. Photo: PTi

India will airlift 220 tonnes of essential medical cargo from China over next three days, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday.

The National Carrier, Air India, has lifted about 300 tonnes of essential medical cargo so far this month through the China-India aerobridge, the minister said on Twitter.

"It is planned that Air India along with SpiceJet and Blue Dart will airlift another 220 tonnes of this critical cargo in the next three days," he said.

India has been under a lockdown since March 25 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has infected more than 20,000 people and killed over 600 in the country till now.

All commercial passenger flights have been suspended for the lockdown period, which is scheduled to last till May 3.
