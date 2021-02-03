India to get around 97 million doses of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine

According to the interim distribution forecast released by Covax, the World Health Organiz­ation (WHO)-Gavi initiative to ensure equitable distribution of vaccine across the globe, India will get around 97 mn doses of the vaccine made by Serum Institute of India (SII).

As of now, Covax has not allotted the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for India. The document highlights that India is in line to receive around 97,164,000 doses of vaccine licensed to SII in the first and second quarter of 2021.

Covax plan states how the 240 mn doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine would distributed across countries as well as the 1.2 mn doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

“Covax currently anticipates 1.2 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be available to the Covax facility in Q1 2021, subject to the compl­e­tion of additional agreements, and will be complemented by the larger volumes of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine available to the unit during the same time period,” the document says.