India to get around 97 million doses of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus vaccine update: Brazil halts China jab trial on adverse effect
Coronavirus vaccine update: Mexico gets 1st doses of Chinese vaccine COVAX
Coronavirus vaccine update: UK, Russia to rollout vaccine from next week
AstraZeneca Pharma tanks 13% as parent firm halts Covid-19 vaccine trials
Coronavirus vaccine update: China Covid vaccine gives quick immune response
-
According to the interim distribution forecast released by Covax, the World Health Organization (WHO)-Gavi initiative to ensure equitable distribution of vaccine across the globe, India will get around 97 mn doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine made by Serum Institute of India (SII).
As of now, Covax has not allotted the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for India. The document highlights that India is in line to receive around 97,164,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine licensed to SII in the first and second quarter of 2021.
Covax plan states how the 240 mn doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine would distributed across countries as well as the 1.2 mn doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
“Covax currently anticipates 1.2 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be available to the Covax facility in Q1 2021, subject to the completion of additional agreements, and will be complemented by the larger volumes of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine available to the unit during the same time period,” the document says.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU