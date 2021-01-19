India to gift 2 mn doses of Covid-19 vaccine 'Covishield' to Bangladesh

-
ALSO READ
First Covishield consignment leaves Serum Institute for 13 locations
Covaxin: Science, not pride will help India build trust in this vaccine
World's biggest vaccine drive begins in India: Health workers get first jab
70 mn doses ready: Delays over pricing holding back India's vaccine rollout
PM Modi kicks-off the Covid-19 vaccine drive, urges people to show patience
-
Bangladesh will receive 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield' as a gift from India on January 20.
Citing the letter by the Indian High Commission written to the Bangladesh Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Dhaka Tribune reported that a special flight from India carrying the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines, locally manufactured by Serum Institute of India, would land at Shahjalal International Airport on January 20.
The Health Services Division under the Ministry has issued a letter to the drug regulator the Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) to take appropriate steps to administer the vaccine.
The vaccines will be received and stored at DGHS' facilities, such as the Expanded Program on Immunisation (EPI), Dhaka Tribune further said.
Meanwhile, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said that additional storage for the COVID-19 vaccines will be provided by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).
On January 8, Bangladesh had approved the procurement of 30 million doses of Covishield COVID-19 vaccine from India.
Bangladesh drug regulator Directorate General of DGDA had authorised Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited to import and distribute the COVID-19 vaccine from India. In the initial six months of the first phase, Beximco will procure five million vaccine doses per month, reported Dhaka Tribune.
An agreement was signed in November between the Bangladesh government and Serum Institute of India through which Beximco Pharma will avail 30 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Last year during foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla's visit to Bangladesh, it was emphasised that Bangladesh will be a priority recipient for the COVID-19 vaccine developed in India.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU