India to showcase traditional water management techniques as G20 side event

will showcase its traditional techniques and the ability to implement mega water projects during the environment and climate sustainability working group, scheduled to be held in Ahmedabad next week.

India, during its presidency of the G20, had asked member nations to share their best practices in the area of to enable knowledge exchange and cross learning.

Briefing reporters about the meeting, Union Jal Shakti Ministry Special Secretary Debashree Mukherjee said the technical sessions during the three-day meeting beginning Monday will focus on five areas -- climate resilient infrastructure, groundwater management, water sanitation and hygiene, climate change mitigation and resource efficiency and circular economy.

The delegates from countries will visit the famous Adalaj Stepwell to showcase traditional water harvesting techniques.

They will also visit the Narmada canal syphon on the Sabarmati river, which is an evidence of Indian capabilities in implementing mega water projects.

will also present its achievements in the water sector such as the Jal Jeevan Mission, which aims at connecting 193 million households with functional tap water connection by 2024.

On March 29, technical sessions will be organised on topics related to oceans, sustainable blue economy, conservation of marine and coastal ecosystem and marine spatial planning among others.

