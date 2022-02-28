IndiGo to operate flights to Budapest, Bucharest to evacuate Indians

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2021 playoffs scenarios for defending champions Mumbai Indians
Why did Russia invade Ukraine? FAQs about the ongoing conflict
Seniors should buy health plans with some co-pay if premium has to be low
IndiGo soars 10% post Q3 nos; analysts upgrade stock, see up to 38% upside
Over 150,000 Ukrainians flee to the border seeking refuge amid crisis
-
The country's largest carrier IndiGo will operate flights to Budapest and Bucharest to bring back Indians who are stranded in Ukraine, according to an airline official.
For now, the airline has decided to operate one flight each to Budapest (Hungary) and Bucharest (Romania). The flights will be operated through Istanbul.
Earlier, the carrier was scheduled to operate two flights to Budapest.
The official on Sunday said the schedule has been revised and now one flight will leave for Budapest from Istanbul on Monday and return to Delhi on Tuesday.
Another flight will leave from Istanbul to Bucharest on Monday and return to Delhi on Tuesday, as per the official.
The reason for the revision in schedule could not be immediately ascertained.
Amid the intensifying conflict between Ukraine and Russia, the Indian government is bringing back its citizens stranded in Ukraine.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU