Indian Army signs contract with pvt sector aimed at 'Atmanirbhar Defence'

In a significant step towards achieving self-reliance in the defence sector, the on Tuesday signed its first contract worth Rs 96 crore with Anadron Systems Pvt Ltd under Make-II for Maneuverable Expendable Aerial Target.

"A significant step towards AtmanirbharDefence The first success story of Make-II Projects has signed the first contract today under Make-II for Maneuverable Expendable Aerial Target with M/s Anadron Systems Pvt Ltd worth Rs96 Cr, for Army Air Defence and Indian Air Force," Defence Production India tweeted from its official account.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)