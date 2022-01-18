Ministry of Textiles clears 20 strategic projects worth Rs 30 crore

-
ALSO READ
PM launches second phases of Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban, AMRUT
Govt clears 20 strategic projects under National Technical Textiles Mission
NASA's Webb Telescope reaches major milestone as 'Mirror Unfolds'
Australia to support India's Gaganyaan mission: Dy Head of Aus Space Agency
Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission: All you need to know
-
Ministry of Textiles on Monday cleared 20 strategic research projects worth Rs 30 crores in the areas of Specialty fibres and Geotextiles under the chairmanship of Union Minister of Textiles, Piyush Goyal, informed the Ministry of Textiles.
As per the ministry, these strategic research projects fall under the Flagship Programme 'National Technical Textiles Mission.'
Amongst the 20 Research projects, 16 projects of Specialty fibres were cleared including 5 projects in Healthcare, 4 projects in Industrial and Protective, 3 projects in Energy Storage, 3 projects in Textile waste recycling, and 1 in Agriculture and 4 projects in Geotextiles (Infrastructure) were cleared, said the ministry.
According to the ministry, various leading Indian Institutes, Centres of Excellence and Government Organizations participated including IITs, DRDO, BTRA, among others in the session which cleared projects strategic for the development of the Indian economy and a step in the direction of Atmanirbhar Bharat, especially in the Healthcare, Industrial and Protective, Energy Storage, Textile Waste Recycling, Agriculture and Infrastructure.
While addressing the esteemed group of Scientists and Technical Technologists, Piyush Goyal said, "Industry and Academia connect is essential for the growth of research and development in the application areas of Technical Textiles in India. Building convergence with Academicians, Scientists and Researchers is the need of the hour."
Goyal also highlighted that the focus should be on the Internationally high value-added products and building a structure of brainstorming around problem statements. In addition, Inter-ministerial synergy is required for attracting mega research projects in the country.
Previously, 11 research projects worth Rs 78.60 crores were cleared by the Ministry of Textiles on 26th March 2021.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU