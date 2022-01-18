Al-Qaeda outfit's claim of bomb scare in Delhi bogus: Delhi police

-
ALSO READ
Tripura police books 4 SC lawyers under UAPA for abetting disharmony
Tripura opposition condemns police action against SC lawyers, others
One more extortion case filed against Param Bir Singh; 4th within a month
SIT formed for probe into extortion case against Param Bir Singh
EC to deploy 52 companies of central forces for West Bengal bypolls
-
Delhi police on Monday said that they have found the claims of terror outfit Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, an Al-Qaeda affiliated Islamist militant group, regarding the Ghazipur Mandi bomb scare, as bogus.
Senior officials from the special cell, the Delhi Police's Anti-Terror Squad, said they are still probing whether the group is responsible for the terror attack attempt.
It was on Friday, that a bag full of explosives was recovered from Ghazipur flower market around 10.30 am, after which the entire market was vacated and the IED defused by the National Security Guard (NSG).
On Monday, NSG confirmed that it was a mixture of RDX and ammonia nitrate attached to a sophisticated device to cause the explosion.
The Delhi Police which had registered a case under the explosive act to probe the incident, however, said they are yet to zero down on any terror outfit responsible for the attempt.
"During social media monitoring, we have come across a letter with Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind claiming responsibility for the attempted attack. This group is relatively a newer outfit. We haven't found any authentic source to the note so far," said a senior police officer.
The letter doing rounds on social media also mentioned that it was due to some technical error that the device did not explode. But it does not mean that the same will happen even the next time, it said.
Police have said it could be an attempt to mislead the probe.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU