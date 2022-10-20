JUST IN
PM Modi to have bilateral meeting with UN chief Guterres in Gujarat
Indian embassy in Kyiv asks nationals to leave Ukraine as soon as possible
Maharashtra ATS arrests 4 activists of now-banned PFI from Raigad district
Top headlines: Hikes, bonuses come down for IT firms, GACs in IT rules
S Jaishankar, Botswana FM hold talks on health, trade, investment
Patil apologises to Pune citizens for inconvenience after torrential rains
NIA raids 2 locations, arrests ISIS operative in Voice of Hind module case
HP CM Thakur should clarify why BJP is against old pension scheme: Gehlot
Bilkis Bano convict booked for outraging modesty of a woman: Gujarat to SC
Bomb threat calls received by Mumbai police; security tightened in city
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Maharashtra ATS arrests 4 activists of now-banned PFI from Raigad district
PM Modi to have bilateral meeting with UN chief Guterres in Gujarat
Business Standard

Indian embassy in Kyiv asks nationals to leave Ukraine as soon as possible

The Indian embassy in Ukraine has asked Indian nationals to leave the country at the earliest in view of a fresh wave of hostilities.

Topics
Russia Ukraine Conflict | Kiev Ukraine | India

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A Ukrainian serviceman takes a shooting position as he looks at approaching vehicles in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
A Ukrainian serviceman takes a shooting position as he looks at approaching vehicles in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

The Indian embassy in Ukraine has asked Indian nationals to leave the country at the earliest in view of a fresh wave of hostilities.

In an advisory, the mission also called upon Indian nationals not to travel to the Eastern European country.

"In view of the deteriorating security situation and recent escalation of hostilities across Ukraine, Indian nationals are advised against travelling to Ukraine," the embassy said.

"The Indian citizens, including students, currently in Ukraine are advised to leave Ukraine at the earliest by available means," it added.

There has been intensification of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine, with Moscow carrying out retaliatory missile strikes targeting various Ukrainian cities in response to a huge blast in Crimea nearly two weeks ago.

Moscow blamed Kyiv for the blast.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Russia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 09:50 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.