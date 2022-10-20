JUST IN
NIA raids 2 locations, arrests ISIS operative in Voice of Hind module case
NIA raids 2 locations, arrests ISIS operative in Voice of Hind module case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted raids at two locations in Varanasi and Delhi, and arrested Basit Kalam Siddiqui (24), an operative of the ISIS 'Voice of Hind' module

National Investigation Agency NIA | ISIS terrorists | terrorists

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted raids at two locations in Varanasi and Delhi, and arrested Basit Kalam Siddiqui (24), an operative of the ISIS 'Voice of Hind' module.

The case relates to the conspiracy hatched by ISIS, a proscribed terrorist organisation, to radicalise and recruit impressionable youth in India to wage war against the Indian state by carrying out terrorist acts.

The case was registered suo motu by the NIA in 2021 under the relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

During investigation, it was found that Siddiqui was actively involved in radicalisation and recruitment of youth on behalf of ISIS.

Siddiqui was in touch with ISIS handlers and was indulging in content creation, publication and dissemination of ISIS propaganda through the magazine 'Voice of Khurasan'.

On the direction of his ISIS handlers based out of Afghanistan, Siddiqui was trying to fabricate an explosive, 'Black Powder', and gaining knowledge on the use of other lethal chemical substances to be used for the fabrication of IEDs.

He was also imparting training on making explosives through several Telegram groups he operated, for carrying out terrorist attacks against vital installations and civilian population.

During the searches, the NIA seized incriminating articles such as hand-written notes related to fabrication of IEDs and explosive substances, mobile phones, laptops, pen drives etc.

The NIA had earlier filed one main and one supplementary chargesheet in the NIA special court in Delhi in connection with this case against six accused persons.

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 07:22 IST

