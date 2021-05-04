Indian naval ship deployed to transport filled oxygen tankers from Kuwait

-
ALSO READ
Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among buyers
RIL-BP seek buyers for 5.5 mn standard cubic meters per day gas from KG-D6
Suez Canal steps up efforts to free stuck vessel, Biden offers help
Suez Canal steps up efforts to remove blockage, shipping rates surge
Moving in elite company, Indian Navy grapples with serious shortfalls
-
An Indian Navy ship set sail to
Kuwait on Tuesday to ferry liquid oxygen-filled cryogenic containers to meet the high demand for the life saving gas in the country following a spike in coronavirus cases.
As part of Operation Samudra Sethu II, INS Shardul, a Landing Ship Tank of the Southern Naval Command, based in Kochi, was deployed for bringing large oxygen containers from abroad, a Defence spokeperson here said.
The amphibious ship, which is the first of the Shardul class, is designed to carry tanks, trucks and troops.
Several ships of the Indian Navy have been pressed into service as part of the initiative to augment ongoing national mission 'Oxygen Express'.
INS Shardul had earlier played a key role in Operation Samudra Setu, where she had participated in the repatriation of Indian citizens stranded in foreign countries in 2020, the spokesman said in a release.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU