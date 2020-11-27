Indian Navy's MiG-29K trainer crashes over Arabian Sea; one pilot missing

-
A MiG-29K fighter trainer jet of the Indian Navy met with an accident at sea on Thursday evening after which one of the two pilots has been missing while the other one has been recovered.
Search is in progress to locate the pilot, who went missing after the accident, the Indian Navy said, while adding that an inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident.
"A MiG-29K trainer aircraft operating at sea met with an accident at about 1700 hrs on 26 November. One pilot has been recovered and search by air and surface units in progress for the second pilot. An inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident," the Indian Navy said.
The Indian Navy has a fleet of over 40 MiG-29K fighter aircraft based out of Goa and also operated from the INS Vikramaditya aircraft carrier.
Further details are awaited.
