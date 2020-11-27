Heavy rains lash Chittoor district after Cyclone Nivar makes landfall

-
Heavy rains lashed the Satyavedu and surrounding areas in Chittoor district on Thursday after the landfall of Cyclone Nivar.
All water bodies in Varadayyapalem Mandal are overflowing. Rainwater got logged in residential areas. Some colonies are trapped in heavy rainwater.
Officials have shifted people to relief shelters. The officials are taking precautionary measures as there are indications of more downpour for two to three more days.
As the Pamula canal near Varadayyapalem is overflowing, road transport on the Srikalahasti to Chennai is blocked.
Meanwhile, a massive tree fell on an animals' shelter hut in Pulakuntlapalli village of Ramasamudram Mandal due to heavy winds resulted by Cyclone Nivar.
Village Revenue Assistant and local people cut the tree and rescued the animals. In Ramasamudram Mandal, paddy, tomato, cauliflower and other horticultural fields are damaged, causing heavy loss to the farmers.
