No Chinese troops entered Indian territory: Govt officials on viral video

-
ALSO READ
Effective steps taken to disengage at LAC by Chinese, Indian troops: China
Ladakh: Govt says 'intricate' discussions on disengagement continue
Indian, Chinese troops completed disengagement at most locations: China
Indian Army hands over Chinese soldier apprehended in eastern Ladakh
Chinese military withdraws troops, removes structures in Hot Springs, Gogra
-
After a video surfaced on social media claiming that Chinese troops entered into Indian territory and went back following an intervention by the locals and ITBP personnel, government officials have denied any such claim.
According to government sources, the video is an old video and a local civil issue.
"An old video is being circulated today. However, the matter is being dealt with by the local civil administration," said government sources, claiming that no Chinese troops intruded into the Indian territory.
According to the sources, few local nomads with their pets entered into Indian territory and they were confronted by locals, a few days back.
"This has not happened for the first time. This has been happening for the last several years as they are locals and roam in that area with tents, pets etc and cross border sometimes," a senior government official told ANI.
Sources said the matter is being dealt with by local civil authorities since it was not a military issue.
"Both Indian and Chinese grazers used to go to the said area for grazing every year. There have been many videos recorded by local Indians. Also, forces like ITBP officials are also in knowledge of it and this recent incident has also been reported at the appropriate level," a senior government official claimed.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU