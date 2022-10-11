JUST IN
Haryana CM Khattar to meet Bhagwant Mann on Oct 14 over SYL canal issue
Palghar lynching case: Ready to transfer case to CBI, Maharashtra tells SC
Indians not 'sticky', highly likely to switch mobile brands and carriers
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan greets fans on 80th birthday at midnight
Congress outsourced contract of abusing me, says PM Modi in Rajkot rally
Amit Shah unveils 15ft high statue of Jayaprakash Narayan in Sitab Diara
SC issues notice to ED on Satyendar Jain's plea against Delhi HC order
Can't abandon Bhopal gas tragedy victims: Govt to SC on compensation plea
New Russian commander Surovikin brings violent Syria playbook to Ukraine
Technology and talent two pillars of India's development journey: PM Modi
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan greets fans on 80th birthday at midnight
Palghar lynching case: Ready to transfer case to CBI, Maharashtra tells SC
Business Standard

Indians not 'sticky', highly likely to switch mobile brands and carriers

As with the mobile brands, Indian users were among the most likely in the world to switch their current mobile network carriers, according to YouGov's 'Loyalty in Telco Report 2022'

Topics
telecom services | Mobile phone | Telcos

Raghav Aggarwal  |  New Delhi 

Mobile tower, telecom sector, telecom tower

Indian mobile phone users are among the most likely in the world to switch their cell phone brands as well as carriers. Behind only Indonesia, 28 per cent of Indians want to change their cell phone brand, according to a new report.

On the other hand, one in every three Indians plans to upgrade their cell phone with the same brand.

While 30 per cent of Indonesians and 28 per cent of Indians said they want to switch their mobile phone brand, only 10 per cent of Americans and 8 per cent of Britishers said so.

The data was released in YouGov's "Loyalty in Telco Report 2022". It is based on a survey of 18 international markets conducted to understand the purchase intentions and motivations of cell phone and carrier consumers.

As with the brands, Indian users were also among the most likely in the world to switch their current mobile network carriers. One in every four Indian mobile users wants to find a new carrier. This ratio is much lower in the US, China and Great Britain.

However, one in every two Indian respondents said that they would stick with their current phones if the companies improved the available features. Forty-six per cent and forty-three per cent said that better customer service and easy access to 5G, respectively, would encourage them not to switch their phones.

"Indonesia and India registered the highest proportion of potential cell phone switchers that could be encouraged to stick around if there were more/improved features available from their current brand," the report said.

Apart from this, discounted or free video streaming bundles with platforms like Netflix and Disney Plus also encouraged Indians to stick with their current phone brands.

Better exchange rates for the current devices, and higher financial packages were other factors that may encourage Indians to continue with their current phone brands.

On the whole, Asia users were found to be "less sticky" regarding phone brands compared to their European and American counterparts.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on telecom services

First Published: Tue, October 11 2022. 14:36 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU