Indians not 'sticky', highly likely to switch mobile brands and carriers

Indian users are among the most likely in the world to switch their cell phone as well as carriers. Behind only Indonesia, 28 per cent of Indians want to change their cell phone brand, according to a new report.

On the other hand, one in every three Indians plans to upgrade their cell phone with the same brand.

While 30 per cent of Indonesians and 28 per cent of Indians said they want to switch their brand, only 10 per cent of Americans and 8 per cent of Britishers said so.

The data was released in YouGov's "Loyalty in Telco Report 2022". It is based on a survey of 18 international markets conducted to understand the purchase intentions and motivations of cell phone and carrier consumers.

As with the brands, Indian users were also among the most likely in the world to switch their current mobile network carriers. One in every four Indian mobile users wants to find a new carrier. This ratio is much lower in the US, China and Great Britain.

However, one in every two Indian respondents said that they would stick with their current phones if the companies improved the available features. Forty-six per cent and forty-three per cent said that better customer service and easy access to 5G, respectively, would encourage them not to switch their phones.

"Indonesia and India registered the highest proportion of potential cell phone switchers that could be encouraged to stick around if there were more/improved features available from their current brand," the report said.

Apart from this, discounted or free video streaming bundles with platforms like Netflix and Disney Plus also encouraged Indians to stick with their current phone .

Better exchange rates for the current devices, and higher financial packages were other factors that may encourage Indians to continue with their current phone .

On the whole, Asia users were found to be "less sticky" regarding phone brands compared to their European and American counterparts.