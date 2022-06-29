IT ministry's cyber agency warns users of more bugs in Cisco products

-
ALSO READ
Email service ProtonMail acquires email alias start-up SimpleLogin
Microsoft fixes bug that shut down work emails on New Year
IBM emails show millennial workers favoured over older employees
Accounts deceivable: Email scam costliest type of cybercrime, says report
Ex-AWS engineer convicted of hacking data of 100 million customers
-
In less than 10 days, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) which comes under the IT Ministry, on Wednesday issued another advisory over serious vulnerabilities in networking major Cisco products that could help hackers gain access, infiltrate into computer systems and steal data.
The multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Cisco Secure Email and Web Manager, Cisco Email Security Appliance (ESA) and Cisco Enterprise Chat and Email (ECE) which could allow the attacker to execute arbitrary code, conduct a cross-site scripting (XSS) attack and retrieve sensitive information on the targeted system, CERT-In said in its advisory.
The 'Information Disclosure Vulnerability' exists in the web management interface of Cisco Secure Email and Web Manager, "due to a lack of proper input sanitisation while querying the external authentication server".
"An attacker could exploit this vulnerability by sending a crafted query through an external authentication web page. Successful exploitation of this vulnerability could allow the attacker to gain access to sensitive information, including user credentials from the external authentication server," the advisory read.
The 'Cross Site Scripting Vulnerability' exists in the web interface of Cisco Enterprise Chat and Email (ECE) "due to insufficient validation of user-supplied input that is processed by the web interface".
Successful exploitation of this vulnerability could allow the attacker to execute arbitrary code in the context of the interface or access sensitive, browser-based information.
On June 20, CERT-In advised enterprises about three serious vulnerabilities in the networking major's products.
The vulnerabilities in products like routers and email/web manager could allow the attacker to gain unauthorised access, execute arbitrary commands and cause denial of service attack on an affected system, CERT-In had said in its earlier advisory.
The bugs that were listed last time in Cisco products were called 'Security Bypass Vulnerability', 'Denial of Service Vulnerability' and 'Information Disclosure Vulnerability'.
--IANS
na/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU