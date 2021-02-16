IndiGo to start flights connecting Durgapur with three cities from April 22

-
IndiGo on Tuesday said it will start flights connecting Durgapur in West Bengal with three cities across the country from April 22 onwards.
It has signed an agreement with Bengal Aerotropolis Projects Limited (BAPL) to provide local marketing support to the airline "through their expertise" in Durgapur.
"The airline will operate its first direct flights from Delhi, Bengaluru, and a southern city to Durgapur from April 22, 2021, with bookings opening from February 13, 2021," IndiGo's press release said.
Durgapur will be 66th domestic destination of IndiGo, the press release noted.
