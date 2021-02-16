NTPC starts disbursing compensation for deceased workers at Tapovan project

-
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand glacier burst: 8 bodies recovered from Tapovan tunnel so far
Uttarakhand: Rescue operations continue for 6th day at Tapovan tunnel
Two more bodies recovered at Tapovan tunnel, rescue operation intensified
Multi-agency operation on to rescue those trapped inside tunnel in Tapovan
Operation to rescue 25-35 workers trapped in Tapovan tunnel continues
-
State-run power giant NTPC on Tuesday said it has started disbursal of compensation to families of workers at its Tapovan project who lost their lives due to the flash flood in Uttarakhand earlier this month.
The first cheque of Rs 20 lakh was handed over to Vimala Devi, wife of late Narendra Ji of Tapovan Vihar on February 15, a company statement said.
A team from NTPC, led by Tapovan project head R P Ahirwar, visited Vimala Devi at her house on Monday.
While the Tapovan team has accelerated completion of all modalities to fast-track distribution of compensation, the company has decided to hand over compensation from its end to the families of its deceased workers as per ex-gratia list released by the state government.
Meanwhile, rescue operation at the site was on in full swing for the ninth consecutive day with extensive coordinated work being carried out by multiple agencies including NTPC to reach those trapped in the tunnel at the site.
While dedicated teams from NTPC are managing the entire rescue operation behind the scene by assisting the rescue teams, the company airlifted machinery, including high-end submersible slush removal pumps, to fast-track the operation.
The Tapovan project had stood like a rock against the tsunami like flood and bore the brunt of nature's fury. In the process, the barrage of the project saved many villages downstream from being swept away.
NTPC further said it has set up a workforce at the Tapovan site to coordinate with the administration and gather all required information about every missing worker.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU