Indonesia reports 255 fresh coronavirus cases, 6 more deaths

The number of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 255 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 4,261,667, with the death toll adding by 6 to 144,053, the Indonesian Health Ministry reported on Saturday.
According to the ministry's data, 195 more recovered patients were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries from the pandemic in the Southeast Asian country to 4,112,901.
To date, more than 156 million people in Indonesia have taken at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while more than 110 million are fully vaccinated. Some 1.2 million Indonesians have received their third dose.
The Indonesian government aims to vaccinate 208.2 million people in the country.
