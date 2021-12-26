7 more Omicron cases reported in Karnataka, informs health minister

-
-
Seven more cases of Omicron variant have been reported in Karnataka, informed State Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Saturday.
Of these seven, two had travelled from Delhi, one had arrived from the United States of America, one each from Zambia, the United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, and another is a primary contact of the UK traveller.
"Seven new cases of Omicron variant have been confirmed in Karnataka on December 25," Sudhakar wrote in a tweet.
The Health Minister informed that those who tested positive for Omicron include a 76-year-old man from Bengaluru, who had travelled from Delhi, a 30-year-old woman from Bengaluru, who came from UAE, a 63-year-old man from Bengaluru who arrived from Zambia and a 54-year-old man from Bengaluru, who was a primary contact of a United Kingdom traveller.
He said that a 21-year-old man from Bengaluru who arrived from the UK, a 62-year-old man from Bengaluru, who came from Delhi, and a 15-year-old boy from Bengaluru who travelled from the USA have also been found infected with the new variant.
"All primary and secondary contacts have been tracked, traced and tested," the minister said.
The total Omicron case tally has reached 38 in the state.
Karnataka on Saturday reported 270 fresh COVID-19 cases and four deaths. With the addition of new cases, the cumulative case tally in the state mounted to 30,04,239, of which 7,271 are active cases.
