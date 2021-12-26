Myanmar reports 176 fresh coronavirus cases, 3 more deaths

-
ALSO READ
Myanmar public urges gas sanctions to stop military funding amid violence
Chinese authorities lock down border town as Myanmar battles outbreak
Myanmar protesters mark military leader's birthday with mock funerals
Myanmar security forces kill at least 25 people in raid on town: Report
Myanmar court sentences ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to 4 years in prison
-
Myanmar reported 176 new Covid-19 cases with a daily test positive rate of 1.61 per cent, according to a release from the Ministry of Health.
The number of total Covid-19 infections has risen to 529,503 while its death toll has increased to 19,251 after three new deaths were reported on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the release.
As of Saturday, a total of 507,035 recovered patients have been discharged from hospitals and over 5.97 million samples have been tested for Covid-19 so far.
Myanmar detected its first two Covid-19 positive cases on March 23 last year.
--IANS
int/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU