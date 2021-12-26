Myanmar reports 176 fresh coronavirus cases, 3 more deaths

reported 176 new Covid-19 cases with a daily test positive rate of 1.61 per cent, according to a release from the Ministry of Health.

The number of total Covid-19 infections has risen to 529,503 while its death toll has increased to 19,251 after three new deaths were reported on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the release.

As of Saturday, a total of 507,035 recovered patients have been discharged from hospitals and over 5.97 million samples have been tested for Covid-19 so far.

detected its first two Covid-19 positive cases on March 23 last year.

