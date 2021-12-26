Telangana reports 3 new Omicron cases, state tally rises to 41

-
ALSO READ
Mexico reports first case of Covid variant Omicron in S Africa returnee
Delhi detects 4 more cases of Omicron variant, tally rises to 6: Minister
Covid-19: Gujarat reports 9 new omicron cases, state tally rises to 23
2nd Omicron case found in Delhi; man traveled to Zimbabwe, S Africa
Omicron's high transmissibility rate worrying factor: Indian health experts
-
Telangana reported 3 new cases of the new COVID variant, Omicron in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department.
With this, the total number of Omicron cases rose to 41 in the state out of which 10 patients have recovered completely and were discharged from the state-run TIMS hospital.
According to the COVID status bulletin by the health department on Saturday, as many as 333 passengers arriving from "At Risk" countries were screened at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on the day.
A total of 8 such passengers were found to be COVID positive. All eight samples have been sent for genome sequencing, of which none of the passengers travelling from the "At risk" countries tested positive.
3 samples of the passengers travelling from countries other than "At risk" countries were tested positive on a random sampling basis for the Omicron variant.
The results of the 5 samples are awaited.
India's tally of Omicron cases has surpassed the 400 mark till now.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU