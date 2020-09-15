Indore reports highest single-day spike of 386 cases, tally reaches 17,547

-
With the highest single-day spike of 386 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, Indore has reported total 17,547 cases, said the office of the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) in a bulletin.
With four more fatalities reported yesterday, the death toll reached 467 in Indore.
According to the Union Health Ministry, India's COVID-19 count has reached 48,46,428, including 9,86,598 active cases, 37,80,108 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 79,722 deaths as of September 14.
