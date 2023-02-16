JUST IN
Business Standard

Infiltration bid foiled along LoC; army kills terrorist in Jammu-Kashmir

The Army on Thursday foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir, killing one terrorist.

Terrorsim | Jammu and Kashmir | Indian Army

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Terror funding
Photo: Shutterstock

The Army on Thursday foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir, killing one terrorist.

Indian Army eliminated an infiltration attempt in forward areas of Tangdhar sector on the night of 15/16 February 2023, thereby preventing efforts of Pakistan to destabilise peace and tranquillity in Kashmir valley and successfully maintaining higher moral ascendancy over the enemy along the Line of Control, a defence spokesman said here.

Giving details, the spokesman said troops deployed in an anti-infiltration grid detected movement of three terrorists across the LoC while they were approaching the LoC fence.

On being challenged at close proximity to the post, an intense firefight ensued between the terrorists and alert troops, resulting in successful elimination of one terrorist, while grievously injuring the other. The injured terrorist managed to flee to PoJK, along with the third terrorist, taking advantage of darkness, he added.

The spokesman said a search operation was launched in the morning following which a body was recovered.

An AK series rifle, one light automatic weapon, six magazines, two grenades and large quantity of war-like stores was also recovered.

Continued infiltration bids along the LoC are an uncanny reminder of Pakistan's efforts to orchestrate terrorism in Kashmir valley and disrupt peace and harmony, while putting on the facade of ceasefire understanding, he added.

First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 16:14 IST

