Infiltration bid foiled in Jammu and Kashmir's Keran, Pak terrorist killed

Security forces on Monday foiled an infiltration bid by killing a Pakistani terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir's Keran sector, police said.
"One Pakistani terrorist/infiltrator got neutralised by army in Keran Sector (Jumagind area) in Kupwara district," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.
Search operations are underway in the area and further details awaited, police said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 15:32 IST
