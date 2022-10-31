JUST IN
New supply of residential properties may rise 44% to 340,000 units in 2022
Business Standard

Infiltration bid foiled in Jammu and Kashmir's Keran, Pak terrorist killed

Search operations are underway in the area and further details awaited, police said

Topics
infiltration | LoC infiltration | Jammu and Kashmir

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

BSF
Representative image | Photo: ANI

Security forces on Monday foiled an infiltration bid by killing a Pakistani terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir's Keran sector, police said.

"One Pakistani terrorist/infiltrator got neutralised by army in Keran Sector (Jumagind area) in Kupwara district," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Search operations are underway in the area and further details awaited, police said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 15:32 IST

